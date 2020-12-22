3 ‘killed’ as Customs, youths clash in Ogun

Chaos broke out on Tuesday with three persons reportedly killed by stray bullets in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State following a clash between men of the Nigerian Customs service and youths.

The incident happened at the Kikelomo area in Ayetoro early morning on Tuesday.

According to sources, men of Nigeria Customs Service had reportedly stormed the area following a tip-off of smuggling activities.

This triggered a response from irate youths and stray bullets were allegedly fired by customs men in the ensuing confrontation as they tried to evacuate the alleged smuggled bags of rice.

More to follow…

