3 Killed, 15 Injured in US Festival Shooting

Three people were killed and at least 15 others injured in a shooting at a major food festival in California on Sunday, police said.

Officers confronted and shot dead the suspect “in less than a minute,” said Scot Smithee, police chief of the city of Gilroy, 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Jose.

Police said it was “still an active crime scene” at the site of the three-day Gilroy Garlic Festival, one of the largest food festivals in the country.

Shithee added that a search for a possible second suspect was ongoing.

“We believe based on witness statements that there was a second individual involved in some way, we just don’t know in what way,” he told journalists.

Footage showed people fleeing in terror as shots rang out.

No motive was known but the suspect’s shooting appeared “somewhat random,” Smithee added. The suspect used “some sort of a rifle,” he said.

US President Donald Trump earlier tweeted that law enforcement officers were at “the scene of shootings” in Gilroy, urging members of the public to “Be careful and safe!”

The Gilroy Garlic Festival features live entertainment including bands and cooking competitions as well as food and drink, and draws nearly 100,000 people over three days each year, according to organizers.

The family event is a major focal point for the small city of around 50,000.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the incident was “nothing short of horrific.”

“Tonight, (California) stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely,” he tweeted.

“Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops.”

Shootings are a frequent occurrence in the United States, but despite the scale of the gun violence problem in the country, efforts to address it legislatively have long been largely deadlocked at the federal level.