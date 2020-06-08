3 is a charm! Triplet sisters wed triplet brothers [Photos]

emmanuelFashionNo Comment on 3 is a charm! Triplet sisters wed triplet brothers [Photos]

The quiet town of Ngwo community in Enugu State came alive over the weekend after a once-in-a-lifetime wedding ceremony involving triplets was celebrated.

In a most spectacular yet freakish turn, a set of triplet sisters got hitched to a set of triplet brothers. Can you beat that?

Photos from the memorable celebration have set social media abuzz, with many gushing over the sublime and ungraspable nature of love.

And of course, the three-peat couples looked over the moon as they marked a special day.

Don’t take my word for it…just check out photos of the rare event making the rounds online.

Related Posts

TBenz Karaoke

Tacha Akide Shows off Her Thick Behind in New Stunning Photos

June 8, 2020

Supermodel Duckie Thot Speaks About Racism in Australia in Passionate Post

June 6, 2020

Annie Idibia is Sporting a Gorgeous New Look and We Are so in Love

June 4, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply