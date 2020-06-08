3 is a charm! Triplet sisters wed triplet brothers [Photos]

The quiet town of Ngwo community in Enugu State came alive over the weekend after a once-in-a-lifetime wedding ceremony involving triplets was celebrated.

In a most spectacular yet freakish turn, a set of triplet sisters got hitched to a set of triplet brothers. Can you beat that?

Photos from the memorable celebration have set social media abuzz, with many gushing over the sublime and ungraspable nature of love.

And of course, the three-peat couples looked over the moon as they marked a special day.

Don’t take my word for it…just check out photos of the rare event making the rounds online.

