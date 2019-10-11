3 Injured as 3-Storey building collapses in Lagos

No fewer than three people have been confirmed injured after a three-storey building collapsed on Lekki Expressway in Lagos on Thursday night.

Confirming the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the collapsed building is situated at Sharks Squad, enroute Kingdom Hall street, Abijo, along Lekki-Epe expressway.

He said that the collapsed three-storey building was under construction, while three people had been rescued.

“The three people sustained various degrees of injuries and they have been treated and discharged,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He said that no death was recorded while officials are still working and monitoring the situation at the site.

He, however, said that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), as well as the Ministry of Solid Material Testing Agency And Physical Planning, had been informed for further investigation.