3 Brothers Killed in Katsina Farm by Suspected Bandits

Hoodlums at the weekend killed three brothers in their farm at Zakka village, Safana Local Council area of Katsina State.

The bodies of the trio were conveyed in two vehicles to the palace of the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumin Kabir, by their aged mother and some sympathisers.

Though they could not have an audience with the monarch, palace officials, however, advised them to take the corpses away for interment as a spokesman for the emirate council, Iro Bindawa conveyed the sympathy of the emir to the sympathisers.

Bindawa said:

“His Eminence has directed me to tell them that they should tell their district head to forward an official letter on the incident to the palace for onward dispatch to security operatives.

“The emir sympathised with them and advised that the corpses be taken to the village for proper burial.”

The police spokesman in the state, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident, adding that the farmland where the attack took place was close to one of the bases of the bandits.

“The victims are of the same mother. Actually, four of them were on the farm when the bandits attacked them but one of them managed to escape,” he clarified.

The incident comes less than a month after over 30 people were slaughtered by bandits in three council areas of Danmusa, Faskari and Batsari.

Armed bandits and other hoodlums continue to unleash terror on local communities despite assurances from the government to secure lives and property.