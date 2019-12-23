3 arrested over abduction of UNIZIK lecturer

The Police have confirmed the arrest of three suspects over the alleged abduction of one Engr Emeka Chiaghana in Agulu, Aniocha local government area of Anambra State.

The victim, a staff with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, was abducted in his home in Nibo on October 25, 2019.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, in a statement on Sunday, said the suspects were arrested during a fierce gun battle between them and the police.

He said,

“It would be recalled that on the 25/10/2019 at about 8:30pm, one Engineer Emeka Chiaghana ‘m’ was abducted from Nibo in Awka South LGA of Anambra State by gunmen and taken to unknown destination along with his laptop and other valuables.

“Following the incident, Police operatives were on the trail of the syndicate who perpetrated the act.

“Consequently, on the 19/12/2019 at about 9:45pm, while acting on a tip off, the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad in conjunction with Puff-Adder operatives stormed their hideouts in Agulu and following a fierce gun battle arrested the following suspects who allegedly perpetrated the Act.

“Stanley Ngala ‘m’ aged 20 years of obehe village, Agulu, Onyedika kanu ‘m’ aged 29 years of Ndikelionwu in orumba North LGA and Chiemelie Obi ‘m’ aged 20 years of Amaotutu village Agulu respectively.

DSP Mohammed listed the exhibits recovered from the suspects to include one Ak 47 rifle, two locally made pistols, 20 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 8 life cartridges, 2 expended life cartridges, 7 assorted phones, one Toyota Camry car used in committing the crime and a laptop belonging to the victim.

“Two other suspects who escaped most likely with bullets wounds during the gun encounter namely, Abuchi Ngala ‘m’ of Obehe village, Agulu and Izuchukwu Nweke ‘m’ of Isiagu village are still on the run in order to evade arrest and were subsequently declared wanted by the Police,” he added.

Mohammed said the suspects would be charged after investigations were concluded.

“The Commissioner of Police, John Abang,fdc enjoins “Ndi Anambra” and residents alike with useful information about their whereabouts to contact the nearest Police Station/formations or call the Police emergency number 07039194332 for prompt action,” he added.