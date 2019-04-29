3 Arrested in Lagos over sale of Poisonous Ponmo

Lagos State government said it has arrested three persons connected with the sale of toxic cow-skin aka ‘Ponmon’ in Ojo and Iba Local Government and Local Council Development Areas of the State.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, who stated that the three persons involved had been charged to court while samples of the confiscated ‘Ponmo’ had been sent to the NAFDAC Laboratory for suitability test analysis for human consumption.

Dr Idris, while explaining what brought about the action, stated that the attention of the State Government was drawn to the activities of traders who deal in the sales of the poisonous cow-skin at odd hours in different locations in Ojo and Iba councils.

“Preliminary investigations and suspects tracing revealed that the traders were very active in the early hours between the hours 4.00am and 6.00am at various locations such as Volkswagen bus stop, Iyana Iba, Afolabi Ege Markets, all within Ojo local government and Iba local council areas of the State.

Furthermore, a company said to be located at Ijedodo area of Iba LCDA was indicted as the source of supply of this toxic Ponmo and had subsequently been put under surveillance”, Idris said.