3 accident victims die over failure to present police report at hospital

After being hit by a drunk driver and then rejected by a hospital because they do not have a “police report”, a Nigerian lady and two others have lost their lives.

One of the casualties, identified as Jemima, was a student of the University of Jos, according to her brother, Othniel.

Othniel said that his sister, Jemima, was in a keke napep with a fellow student, on their way to church, when a drunk driver “left his lane, climbed the road barricade” and rammed into their tricycle, causing it to somersault multiple times.

The aggrieved brother is demanding justice for his sister and her friend who “died as a result of a failed medical system and idiotic medical law passed only by a failed country.”

He also added that the drunk driver is set to walk free “because of corruption within the police force.”

“My younger sister, Jemima, was involved in a road accident on her way to church, on Sunday morning.

“She was in her sophomore year at the University of Jos, Nigeria, studying Statistics.

“Her friend, Jennifer, who she commuted with, was in her final year. She was working on her project.

“What was supposed to be a harmless journey in a tricycle, turned out to be a tragedy when some drunk guy driving a BMW, left his lane, climbed the road barricade, hit the ‘keke’ my sister and her friend travelled in, and somersaulted three times.

“The drunk driver whose birthday was on Sunday confessed to being drunk after celebrating overnight.

“He survived the accident. The keke driver died on the spot.

“Sissy and her friend were still alive, and hence, rushed to the nearby hospital: 347 c, 303 Rayfield Road, Naf Station on Bauchi-Jos Expressway.

“This hospital rejected both of them. Stupid mofos wanted a Police Report, before taking them in.

“From there, they were rushed to another hospital, but before any medical help could be given, Jemima and Jennifer had died.

“Worse still, the police are currently attempting to grant the murderer of three people, bail.

“My sister, her friend and the tricycle driver, were casualties of the reckless driving of a stoned driver.

“Jemima and Jennifer died as a result of a failed medical system and idiotic medical law passed only by a failed country. Nigeria.

“And their murderer may go Scott-free because of corruption within the police force.

“All I want is justice. I owe my sister that much.”