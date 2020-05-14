$3.5 Million Can’t Even Buy My Cars, Burna Boy Boasts

Don’t be surprised if Burna Boy starts doing some serious flexing on the gram and other social media platforms. The singer wants you to know that $3.5 million is chicken change as far as he is concerned.

The ‘Ye’ crooner says that ‘measly’ amount won’t even buy his cars but you lots can “believe whatever your blogs tell you”.

Reacting to a report that alleged the singer is worth only $3.5 million, Burna Boy took to Snapchat to debunk the statement saying;

“I might have to start doing some serious showing off”.

He continued saying he was already ‘dancing around’ $3.5million as at 2014 when he released ‘All Eyes on Me”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

