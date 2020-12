Olivia Idibia is already securing the bag at the tender age of 6.

The daughter to music star 2baba and actress mother, Annie Idibia is the newest and youngest brand ambassador for Eve After Dark.

Proud mum, Annie Idibia shared the news via her Instagram page where she shared a video of Olivia doing ambassadorial duties.

“My super star @ official oliviaidibia Say Hello To The Youngest BA For @eveafterdark_.

“Can’t Wait to Unravel All That My Brave 6 Year Old Have Been Up To”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook