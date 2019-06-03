2Corpses Retrieved from Edo Well

Residents of Idunowina community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State were stunned after a patent medicine dealer and his sister-in-law were found dead inside an abandoned well.

The two persons identified as Daniel Osagie and Unity were found after three days of searching for them.

According to eyewitnesses, Daniel left home with Unity after receiving a call but never came back.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Edo Police Command spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor said an investigation had commenced to unravel the causes.

He said the case was still a suspected murder until police investigation proved otherwise.

Their bodies were discovered after a little boy said he saw his car inside a bush.

Residents lament that over 10 persons had been killed in mysterious circumstances in the community over the past five months.