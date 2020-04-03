2Baba To Hold E-Concert In Partnership with Trophy Extra Stout

Music legend 2Baba has partnered with Trophy Extra Special Stout to give fans an Extra Special e-concert on April 12, 2020.

A unique concert experience, the Extra Special e-concert will be broadcast live via Instagram, Facebook and YouTube to millions stuck indoors as major cities across the world lockdown to combat the novel Coronavirus ‘Sars Cov 2’ pandemic.

To support efforts at the local level, 2Baba through the 2Baba Foundation and Trophy Extra Stout a subsidiary of International Breweries is donating 10 million Naira.

For many fans of the Afrobeats icon, it will be exciting to watch 2Baba perform latest hits from his the recently released album ‘Warriors’.

