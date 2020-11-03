2Baba Speaks on the Need for Africa to Take Charge for Total Liberation

Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia has offered some suggestions on how Africa can become fully liberated in the days ahead.

The musician took to Twitter to share his thoughts stating that what he calls the ‘open eye’ syndrome is what is wrong with the continent.

2baba expressed that this syndrome makes Africans consider all things western as superior as opposed to things of African origin. This includes, accent, technology, media, etc.

The father of many noted that for Africa to truly experience liberation, there’s a need for the continent to have its own educational system, media system, African policy system, resource control system and a unified defence system, stylised for the continent.

This, according to 2baba, is the only way Africa can become truly independent as countries who benefit from the underdevelopment of the continent seek to continue in its rape.

