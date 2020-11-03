2Baba Speaks on the Need for Africa to Take Charge for Total Liberation

Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia has offered some suggestions on how Africa can become fully liberated in the days ahead.

The musician took to Twitter to share his thoughts stating that what he calls the ‘open eye’ syndrome is what is wrong with the continent.

2baba expressed that this syndrome makes Africans consider all things western as superior as opposed to things of African origin. This includes, accent, technology, media, etc.

The father of many noted that for Africa to truly experience liberation, there’s a need for the continent to have its own educational system, media system, African policy system, resource control system and a unified defence system, stylised for the continent.

This, according to 2baba, is the only way Africa can become truly independent as countries who benefit from the underdevelopment of the continent seek to continue in its rape.

"ÒPEN ĚYE" in pidgin English mean say u sabi oyibo thing and u dey live oyibo life. "ÒPEN ĚYE" don wound us plenty.

E make us think say London or yanky accent na intelligence.

E make us think say London or yanky accent na intelligence.

E make us think say our things na inferior. E make generally no like ourselves.

We sabi oyibo tins pass oyibo.

African leaders don give up. Them no get ideas again . Them just dey too proud to ask for young people to take over and help because them don shit for church too much.

Every race is racist to black people.

WHY?

Until we get our own EDUCATION system plus our MEDIA system plus our AFRICAN POLICY system plus our RESOURCE CONTROL system plus our UNIFIED DEFENCE system

We will never be independent and in control of African development.

AFRICAN LIBERATION

Is a serious problem for people who have wronged Africa and people who wish to continue 2 RAPE Africa.

Local/foreign

But AFRICA is so blessed that we don't want revenge.

We just want to live in peace.

Enough things for all.

But we must

