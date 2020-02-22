2Baba set to drop first album in five years, ‘Warriors’

Legendary singer/songwriter and record producer, 2face Idibia, or 2Baba, is set to drop a new album titled, Warriors.

Tuface Idibia took to his social media platforms to make the announcement which will inevitably sound as music to the ears of millions of his fans.

The award-winning songwriter, via the post, shared the cover for the album as he keeps fans in suspense for the new album which will be his first in five years.

Real name Innocent Idibia, Tuface’s debut album was Face 2 Face, released in 2004. The album had hit single like ‘African Queen’, ‘Nfana Ibaga’, ‘Right Here’ and a host of others.

He has gone on to release many albums like Grass 2 Grace, The Unstoppable, The Ascension among others.

See Album cover below: