2Baba got really handsy with his Mrs and lady love in a new video.

The UNHCR goodwill ambassador, shared a cute clip of himself and his wife, Annie Idibia in loving embrace before making a play for her glutten maximus, smacking the ample bum while stuck in the elevator.

2Baba decided to mute the video on this PG rated clip but we bet he was whispering some sweet nonsense into his wife’s ears.

Looks like things still get really ‘interesting’ in the Idibia bedroom.

