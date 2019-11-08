2Baba Idibia Tells His Peers in the Industry: “You are Important”

2Baba Idibia continues to inspire his fans and colleagues.

The singer took to his Twitter today to share some wise words apparently directed at his peers in the industry who feel a type of way about the successes of younger acts dominating the scene at the moment.

“Because messi and ronaldo dey do big things 4 football now no mean say pele and maradona no important. Just know u are important,” he tweeted.

And when a fan pointed out the successes of Wizkid and how the likes of Dbanj and 2Baba himself seemingly have been relegated to the background, the singer said: “Anyhow u look am wey make sense 2 u. Kudos to those young dons.”

Check out the tweets below:

