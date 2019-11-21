2baba Idibia Speaks: “Criminals Have Hijacked Naija’

ukamaka

2baba Idibia has taken to his Twitter to share a heartfelf tweet after the state of affairs in the country.

“Naija system is a total joke. Criminals have hijacked naija,” said the legendary singer who is not afraid to speak his mind.

He continued, “Men and women that have dedicated their time 2 make sure that naija will carry last.. No shame. No dignity. No honor. I pray the young men that have entered the system will do their best to influence positive change.”

See his post below:

