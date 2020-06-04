2Baba Idibia Remembers Majek Fashek in Passionate Post: “You Paved the Way”

2baba Idibia has taken to his Instagram to pay his tribute to the late Majek Fashek, who recently passed away at the age of 57.

In his post, 2baba noted how the legendary singer paved the way for many new generation artistes who “may not grasps your importance,” adding that he, 2baba, will not forget.

He wrote:

Woke up 2 this sad news. Bless u MAJEK FASHEK. many of the new school artist might not grasp your importance but I appreciate what u represent in naija music history. RIP LION.

I know u and BABA FELA and RAS KIMONO and ORLANDO OWO and SUNNY OKOSUN and OLIVER DE COQUE are reminiscing about the good old days.

Bless u all and many more that paved the way. Your struggles shall never be in vain !!!.

See his post below:

