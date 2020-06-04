2Baba Idibia Gets Candid on Twitter: “F*** All Pastors and Imam!”

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on 2Baba Idibia Gets Candid on Twitter: “F*** All Pastors and Imam!”

2Baba Idibia agrees that religious power tussles have created more wars and communal conflicts than the peace and comfort they preach, especially Christian and Muslim religions. Which is why he has flipped the bird at both.

Posting on his Twitter this morning, the legendary singer spoke passionately about how the leaders of both religious often misinform their loyals. “Fuck all PASTORS & IMAMS and all so called MEN of God!! GOOD is GOOD and BAD is BAD Preach TRUTH,” he wrote.

He continued, “Don’t be embarrassing GOD every where #ONELOVERELIGION

He added in another post, “Make una still dey follow men of god wey no do anything 2 help. Instead them been dey try to still find way 2 collect from una lean change. Smh.”

And he said a lot more.

See his posts below:

Related Posts

Meghan Markle Speaks on Racism and Police Brutality in Address to High School Graduates

June 4, 2020

Uti Nwachukwu Joins Long List of Entertainers Accused of Rape as Lady Calls Him Out on Social Media

June 4, 2020
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Reaches Out to John Boyega: “Sending Love to You”

June 4, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply