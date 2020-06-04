2Baba Idibia Gets Candid on Twitter: “F*** All Pastors and Imam!”

2Baba Idibia agrees that religious power tussles have created more wars and communal conflicts than the peace and comfort they preach, especially Christian and Muslim religions. Which is why he has flipped the bird at both.

Posting on his Twitter this morning, the legendary singer spoke passionately about how the leaders of both religious often misinform their loyals. “Fuck all PASTORS & IMAMS and all so called MEN of God!! GOOD is GOOD and BAD is BAD Preach TRUTH,” he wrote.

He continued, “Don’t be embarrassing GOD every where #ONELOVERELIGION“

He added in another post, “Make una still dey follow men of god wey no do anything 2 help. Instead them been dey try to still find way 2 collect from una lean change. Smh.”

And he said a lot more.

See his posts below:

Fuck all PASTORS & IMAMS and all so called MEN of God!!

GOOD is GOOD and BAD is BAD

Preach TRUTH.

Don't be embarrassing GOD every where#ONELOVERELIGION — IG: @official2baba (@official2baba) June 4, 2020

My GOD no go tell me 2 collect money for am.

My GOD no go tell me 2 fight or kill person for am

My GOD no weak like that.

My GOD don package everything keep, that's why I get BRAIN. I no go turn the other chick again. #WARRIORS #Standwellwell — IG: @official2baba (@official2baba) June 4, 2020

Make una still dey follow men of god wey no do anything 2 help. Instead them been dey try to still find way 2 collect from una lean change. Smh — IG: @official2baba (@official2baba) June 4, 2020

GOOD is GOOD

BAD is BAD

No ojoro.

Use ya brain.

ONE LOVE is the ONLY solution.

There's enough for everybody.

Greed is the major problem. — IG: @official2baba (@official2baba) June 4, 2020

we "AFRICA" Need 2 change our EDUCTION system. That includes religion and tribal nonsense. — IG: @official2baba (@official2baba) June 4, 2020

