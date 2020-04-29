2Baba Idibia Endorses Simi, Says She is “Phenomenal”

2baba Idibia has nothing but praises for Simi.

The legendary singer took to his Twitter yesterday to give younger singer shout out, and he noted how folks easily dismiss Simi’s industry.

“I know say [COVID-19] wahala dey but why are we doing like @SympLySimi is not phenomenal,” he tweeted, and she replied with the most heartwarming tweet,

“Hay God. Some compliments are bigger than others,” she said with necessary emojis. And this is the sweetest shout out we have seen yet.

See their tweets:

I know say vivid 19 wahala dey but why are we doing like @SympLySimi is not phenomenal. — IG: @official2baba (@official2baba) April 28, 2020

Hay God 🙈 some compliments are bigger than others 😫😫 https://t.co/BFMv9YPmn9 — Simi (@SympLySimi) April 28, 2020

