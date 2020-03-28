2baba donates N10m to fight Coronavirus

Veteran Nigerian singer/songwriter Innocent Ujah Idibia, better known as Tuface or 2Baba, has donated N10m to combat coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

Tuface, in partnership with a popular brewery company are making the donations in order to help the country fight the coronavirus which has brought economic activities to a standstill.

The award-winning singer announced his free online concert which is slated on 12th April 2020.

The concert is a means of rekindling the hope of people, sensitizing on how to follow safety protocols and observe social distancing to help flatten the curve.

“Together with Trophy Extra Special Stout, I will be making a N10m donation to support initiatives combating CoVID 19,”

“The idea of the e-concert is for me to lend my voice and call on Nigerians to come together to combat this global pandemic by heeding the stay-at-home request from the government so that the spread of the virus can be reduced to its barest minimum.

“Also, It will provide a moment of hope, optimism, and comfort to everybody in this trying time.”

Tuface joins other artistes and public figures to pledge funds to help combat the spread of the flu-like virus that has infected close to 100 Nigerians.