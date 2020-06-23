2Baba Appointed as Regional Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR

Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba has just been appointed as regional goodwill ambassador for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
The veteran musician shared the good news via his official Instagram handle by sharing a screenshot of the announcement on UNHCR’s website.
2Baba expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed on him which will afford him the opportunity to work with personnel and volunteers working hard to provide support and hope to millions of forcefully displaced people around the world.
Honoured and humbled by my appointment as regional goodwill ambassador of UNHCR. Thanks for the recognition. This will no doubt deepen my commitment to supporting the effort of UNHCR personnel and volunteers who are on ground every day, working hard to provide support and hope to millions of forcefully displaced persons across the world. Special thanks to donors and supporters of the cause. Blessings one and all. #WARRIORS #GRATEFUL #ONELOVERELIGION @refugees @unhcr_nigeria @unhcrpartnershipsafrica
Congratulations to him on the new appointment.