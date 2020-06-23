2Baba Appointed as Regional Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on 2Baba Appointed as Regional Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR

Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba has just been appointed as regional goodwill ambassador for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The veteran musician shared the good news via his official Instagram handle by sharing a screenshot of the announcement on UNHCR’s website.

2Baba expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed on him which will afford him the opportunity to work with personnel and volunteers working hard to provide support and hope to millions of forcefully displaced people around the world.

Congratulations to him on the new appointment.

,

Related Posts

Don Jazzy Shares First Ever Picture to Hit Whatsapp Before the Gram

June 23, 2020

Novak Djokovic and Wife Jelena Test Positive for Covid-19

June 23, 2020

Mercy Eke to Trolls Who Body-Shame Her: “I’ll Enhance My Body if I Want to”

June 23, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply