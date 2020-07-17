29-yr-old German World Cup winner, Andre Schurrle, quits football

Former Chelsea forward Andre Schurrle has announced his decision to retire from football at the age of 29.

Schurrle cancelled his contract at Borussia Dortmund earlier this week following a loan spell at Spartak Moscow.

He announced his retirement in an interview with Der Spiegel, saying: “The decision has matured in me for a long time.”

Having experienced success with Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea, Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund, Schurrle has opened up on the loneliness he suffered at the top of the game.

He revealed the personal sacrifices he made for his career, stating that as “the depths became deeper, the highlights were less and less.”

He added:

“You always have to play a certain role in order to survive in the business, otherwise you will lose your job and you will not get a new one.”

In a touching Instagram post, the player explained: “I want to let you know that I’m stepping away from playing professional football!!

“On behalf of myself and my family I want to thank everybody who was a part of these phenomenal years!

“The support and love you shared with me was unbelievable and more I could have ever asked for!

“Now I’m ready and open for all the beautiful possibilities that are coming towards me.”

The highlight of his career came in the 2014 World Cup, where he scored three goals – including a brace in the infamous 7-1 win against host Brazil in the semifinal.

