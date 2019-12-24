26 human trafficking victims rescued in Kano

At least 26 human trafficking victims have been rescued in Kano State while 173 suspected criminals have also been arrested within two weeks, the Kano State Commissioner Police, Habu Ahmad-Sani has said.

Ahmad-Sani, who revealed this while briefing journalists in Kano on Monday, said the success was recorded as a result of hard work and commitment of officers and men of the command to make Kano safe and secured.

He noted that seven notorious kidnappers/cattle rustlers that had been terrorizing parts of Kano, Kaduna and Katsina states were arrested, while four AK47 rifles, one Dane gun, two pairs of Army camouflage uniforms and 500 cows were recovered from the suspects.

The police chief said the suspects drugged and buried one of their victims, a boy, alive at an uncompleted building at Wase village of Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano.

According to Ahmad-Sani, seven suspects including a security guard of a warehouse located at Sabon Gari Quarters were arrested for criminal conspiracy and theft.

“In the course of the investigation, 570 motor vehicles, tyres valued at N15 million were recovered from them.

“Three rams, one goat and one cutlass were also recovered from two suspected animal thieves,” he said.

The Commissioner said that 67 thugs and phone theft suspects were arrested after intelligence-led raids were conducted and were charged to court for prosecution.

He said that one Hassan Isiyaku, 27, armed robbery suspect, of Katsina State, was arrested in possession of 10 drums of electric power transformer oil valued N150,000.

“The command also recovered five motor vehicles, two motorcycles, 187 knives including 25 swords “fate-fate”, 154 machetes, 37 pointed rods ” Tsitaka”, 128 clubs.

“The sum of N480,000, a large quantity of Indian hemp and other assorted illicit drugs were also recovered,” the Commissioner said.

Ahmad-Sani said that as part of the inter-agency cooperation in fighting crimes, all recovered illicit drugs were handed to NDLEA and the trafficking victims rescued would be handed over to NAPTIP.