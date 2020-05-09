253 Nigerian returnees, including ex-Lagos Dep. Gov, stranded at Lagos Airport

About 253 Nigerians who were flown into Nigeria from the United Kingdom via the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, were left stranded for hours Friday.

The returnees were left under the sun at the tarmac, waiting for the aircraft that was expected be dispatched by the foreign affairs ministry to convene them to Abuja, where they would be in isolation for 14 days.

The stranded returnees lamented their neglect by the Foreign Affairs Ministry which they said did not send any official to the airport to receive them as was initially planned.

A one-time former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Abiodun Ogunleye, who was among the returnees, made spirited attempts to contact the minister of foreign affairs on phone, but to no avail, according to The Nigerian Tribune.

Left in seeming limbo, the frustrated returnees threatened to leave the airport by force while some said they might reject the move to take them to Abuja.

Ogunleye said: “We were not treated badly in UK. Why should we be subjected to ridicule in Nigeria? They just dropped us here at the airport and they said we cannot move. No government official to talk to us.

“We have very eminent people here; who are we to talk to now? They said the minister was to make arrangement for us. This arrangement is not tidy. We deserve to be well treated in our country”

A journalist, who was among the returnees, said Nigerians returned home only to be exposed to ridicule in their country, saying: “The aircraft that brought us has even loaded to go back to the United Kingdom. We arrived around 1.45pm. It is now 5pm. No official came to us to receive us and give us further directive.

“It is pathetic. Old men are here. They don’t have strength. Toddlers are here. Children are here. Some people are even on wheelchairs. They said Air Peace will take us to Abuja. We are stranded now. When we left UK, they said we were going to Lagos. Now, they said we are going to Abuja. No information. No directive. No word from the ministry.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

