25 Years and Counting, Omotola Jalade Plans Return to Her First Love, Music

Omotola Jalade is making a return to her first love, music.

The veteran actress who recently celebrated twenty-five years in the entertainment industry is determined to get her music career back on track.

Taking to social media, the 42-year-old mother of four stated that her songs are now available on all music streaming apps and this time around, “No gates of Hell shall prevail”.

“Yasss! I’m back! I feel so Alive ! 💃🏼

“When I told you Post Covid I’m doing ALL I’ve wanted to do some thought I was just motivating! I’m back to My Music! And this second time around No gates of Hell shall prevail. 🙏🏽

“My Music is Now on ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS. Apple, Spotify, Tidal , Shazam, İnstagram stories …. All.

“Please take sometime to listen and download to your playlist . I’m 42 , restarting My First Love ! ❤️ Why the Hell Not! What are you waiting for? #25yearsstrong #25yearsofOmosexy #newbeginnings #gratefulheart”, she wrote.

‘Gba’, Omotola’s debut album was released in January 2007. She released a sophomore album titled “Me, Myself, & Eye” after that.

