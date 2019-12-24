25 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Indonesia

No fewer than 25 people in Indonesia have died, with another 13 injured, after a bus plunged down a steep ravine and landed in a river.

Some 37 passengers, plus a driver, were onboard the bus in South Sumatra province when it plunged around 100 metres on Monday night.

While no statement has been made on the cause of the fatal accident, authorities have deployed 120 rescue workers to help survivors and retrieve the dead.

The bus left Bengkulu city, on Sumatra island, earlier on Monday, and headed for the city of Palembang located several hours away, Local media reported.

The accident happened at the Liku Lematang area at around 23:15 local time (16:15 GMT).

Pagar Alam Police chief Dolly Gumara said the police were currently “prioritising” evacuating survivors.

He also called for victims’ families to identify their relatives at the hospital.

Roads around the site of the accident have been closed and police say they have issued warnings to motorists.