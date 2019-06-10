25 Killed as Bandits Raid Sokoto

No fewer than 25 persons were killed after suspected bandits raided three communities in Rabah local government area of Sokoto State.

The attackers were said to have invaded Kalhu, Tsage and Geeri villages near Gandi on Saturday.

They reportedly shot from around 5pm on Saturday till Sunday morning, after which they carted away hundreds of cows, sheep and other valuables.

TheCable reports that some of those rendered in the attacks homeless are now taking refuge at an internally displaced persons camp in Gandi.

Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto, attended the funeral of the 25 persons on Sunday.

Alongside heads of security agencies, traditional rulers and government officials, the governor condoled families of the victims after the burial held at Gandi town.

He pledged that the government would take more measures “to end such uncivilized and barbaric attacks”, and urged community members to assist security agencies with useful information to track the bandits.

Speaking to reporters after the funeral, Ibrahim Kajoe, commissioner of police in the state, said four persons, including an informant who pretended to be a lunatic, had been arrested.

Kaoje said a joint security operation was in progress to contain banditry and other crimes in the state.

President Muhmmadu Buhari has extended condolences to the people of Sokoto, condemning the attacks.

“The president prays for the quick recovery of all those injured and assures that his administration will not relent in the fight to neutralise terrorists, bandits and kidnappers around the country,” the president’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, quotes him as saying.