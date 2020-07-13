24-Year-Old YouTube Star, Nicole Thea Passes Away with Unborn Son

British dancer and YouTube sensation, Nicole Thea has sadly passed away at the age of 24.

The social media influencer best known for her dance videos, was heavily pregnant with son, Reign, and died on Saturday, July 11, few weeks to her Expected Due Date.

Nicole had quite a large following on YouTube with over 74,80O subscribers.

In the statement announcing her passing posted on her Instagram page, it was revealed that Nicole Thea had scheduled posts for her Youtube page prior to her death and her fiance, Boga, a British-Ghanaian, noted that he would allow the scheduled posts run on the platform.

The cause of her death is yet to be revealed and her family who is beyond heartbroken by her demise and has requested privacy during this difficult time.

A scheduled post of Nicole prepping to take a milk bath, dropped on her YouTube page on Sunday.

May her soul rest in peace.

