‘23 Polling Units uncovered in Politicians’ Compounds in Akwa Ibom’ – REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has uncovered 23 polling units at private homes in Akwa Ibom State.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Mike Igini, disclosed this during his appearance on a ChannelsTV programme, Sunrise Daily.

He explained that the discovery was made after he was transferred to the state from neighbouring Cross River State.

“I set up a committee to identify the location of polling units on account of records that I have from within the system found; I discovered 23 polling units were in private homes – the compounds of politicians,” Igini said.

“Consequently, 23 polling units were relocated to public places and by the time we are done with the report at the commission, we will be addressing stakeholders again,” he said.

According to the REC, elections do not hold in the entirety of the state, especially as it relates to the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

He stressed that the days of not conducting elections were gone and promised that the electoral system in Akwa Ibom State would witness a major turnaround.

Igini also reacted to the allegation of bias preferred against him by some political groups, saying they were only making attempts to secure undue advantages.

He took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

He said, “APC in Akwa Ibom and PDP; they are the same people tied together in a single garment of one destiny.

“They’ve always been together before, forget about all this mutation. It is not whether you agree with me but it’s about the fact on the ground.”