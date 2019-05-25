23 Arrested Ahead of Copa del Rey Final

Spanish police have detained 23 people in “incidents” in the southern city of Sevilla ahead of the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Valencia, they said on Saturday.

“Last night in Sevilla, police detained 23 people (who now won’t be able to go to the Copa del Rey final) and seized blunt objects during incidents in the Nervion area,” police tweeted, adding that five police officers were slightly hurt.

Local media, however, reported that those detained were members of the Boixos Nois, a group of ultra supporters of FC Barcelona.

Online sports site ElDesmarque reported they had been looking for a fight with ultra supporters of Sevilla.

Barcelona, who wrapped up the league title earlier this month, are looking to become the first side to win the Copa del Rey five times on the trot when they take on Los Che tonight.