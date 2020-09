22-year-old Nigerian murders friend over $40 in US

A 22-year-old Nigerian man identified as Ofon Phillip Idiong has been charged by the 337th State District Court, Houston, Texas for killing his friend, Brian Njoku.

According to Houston Police Department, Brian was owing the suspect $40 (about N15,000) and had been trying to pay via an online banking platform but the money kept reversing into his account.

“Ofon picked up Brian and they went to a mutual friend’s house at 8811 Gustine Lane, to watch a basketball match on Monday, September 7, 2020.

“The suspect asked for his money but Brian tried to explain the situation. An argument ensued and Ofon brought out a gun and shot him .”

According to City of Houston News, HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at the crime scene and found Brian suffering from gunshot wounds.

They administered first aid and quickly rushed him to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect initially fled the scene, but returned and was interviewed by the Houston police detectives.

He was subsequently charged for his role in Njoku’s death.

