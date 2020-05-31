22-year-old First Year Microbiology Student Raped and Attacked in Church

Nigerians are demanding justice for Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

The 22-year-old Microbiology student of Uniben was brutally raped and murdered by unknown men in a

Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) located at Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City.

Uwa was left for dead by her assailants after she was raped and her head bashed with a fire extinguisher within the church premises where was said to read on Wednesday May 27.

The victim was discovered unconscious and in a pool of blood by the gatekeeper of the church who had gone to get the keys to the premises.

Uwa however died from injuries sustained from the attack at the intensive care unit of the hospital where she was rushed to.

Nigerians have taken up to social media to demand justice for the inhumane act that led to the death of the young Uwa. News and images from the incident has gone viral on social media.

The #JusticeForUwa is currently trending on Twitter in a bid to bring the perpetrators of the gruesome crime to book.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident took place three days ago in a

