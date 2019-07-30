22 Killed, Several Abducted as Bandits Hit Katsina Again

Twenty-two persons were reportedly killed while many women were abducted when suspected bandits attacked Zangon-Kankara and Makera in Kankara local government area of Katsina State.

According to a resident of Zango-Kankara 18 people were killed in Zangon, while four lost their lives in Makera where several women were abducted, TheCable writes.

The resident said the attackers had written letters to the villagers ahead of the attack, warning them that they would strike, before the attack on Thursday.

“The bandits had attacked Zangon earlier on Sunday and they came back on Thursday around 8pm. They wrote letters to the village that they were coming to attack but nothing was done. Several people were killed in the attack, while many of our women were abducted,” he said.

“Our people fled the town when the bandits attacked them. Police came nine hours later. Even with the presence of security operatives in the villages as we speak, people are leaving in droves.”

Katsina is among the worst-hit states in the country following the menace of armed banditry.