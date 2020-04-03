22 Killed as Bandits besiege Sokoto community

At least 22 persons lost their lives on Thursday after armed bandits hit Gangara village of Sabin Birni Local Government of Sokoto State.

It was gathered that hundreds of the bandits on motorcycles attacked the community, shooting sporadically and slashing and burning.

The state Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq, said the situation would have been far worse but for the intervention of the joint Operation Puff Adder and military patrol teams.

Sadiq said one bandit was shot dead as the others retreated, while 22 bodies were discovered to have been victims of the sporadic shooting by the criminals.

He added that the Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje had since directed investigation into the attack led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department.

The police commissioner commiserated with the families of the deceased, the state government, and vowed to bring the perpetrators of the act to book.