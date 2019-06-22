21yrs After, Basket Mouth Returns to UNIBEN

Top Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, better known as Basket mouth, has announced on Instagram that he is going back to his alma mater, the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

Making the announcement on his Instagram page, Basket Mouth said the reason he is going back to his school is to treat the students to a comedy show.

The event titled ‘Back in UNIBEN’ holds between 4 pm to 8 pm on June 24, 2019, at the University of Benin main auditorium.

“It’s been 21yrs since have seen her,” the graduate of sociology and anthropology said as he posted a video.

“I’ve been thinking of going back to where it all began. I am going back to UNIBEN, this is where I started doing professional comedy, I will be there at the main auditorium to produce one gig comedy for free. Just go to www.cokobar.com for free ticket”.