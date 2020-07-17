21-yr-old PA of GoKada CEO arrested over gruesome murder

The personal assistant to Fahim Saleh, who founded the Nigerian ride-sharing app Gokada, was arrested on Friday in the shocking murder of the 33-year-old tech entrepreneur in his Manhattan apartment, the New York Times reported.

Saleh’s body was found dismembered and decapitated in his luxury condo on Tuesday, New York police said.

The suspect, identified by the Times as Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, is expected to be charged in the murder, NYT said citing two officials briefed on the matter.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the New York Police Department disputed the report.

“Last I was told, we don’t have anyone in custody,” police spokesman Sergeant Vincent Marchese said by phone.

“There is no arrest. I don’t know where they’re getting the information from.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

