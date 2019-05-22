21-yr-old Nigerian Lady Marries 65-yr-old White Man [Photos]

Love is blind, they say, and this was proved once again after a young Nigerian lady tied the knot with her elderly white heartthrob at the Oniru Beach in Lagos.

According to reports, the lady is 21 years old while her white heartthrob is 65. Photos of the blue-themed wedding have gone viral on social media.

While speculations abound on the motive for the wedding, the couple look like they couldn’t care less as they dazzled in blue and white colours.

The groom is seen looking debonair in a blue suit as his wife wears the traditional white wedding dress and a blue coloured wig.

Friends and relatives, white and black alike were also on hand to add colour to the event.

Check out the photos below.