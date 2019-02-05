21 Savage’s Mum Breaks Silence After His Arrest: “This Too Shall Pass”

21 Savage’s mother, Heather J, has spoken up for the first time since her son was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Recall that the rapper, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was apprehended by I.C.E. on Sunday (February 3) in Atlanta in what has been described as a “targeted operation.” And in a statement provided to reporters at the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, I.C.E. spokesperson Brian Cox said that the rapper is a citizen of the United Kingdom who is “unlawfully present” in the United States, that the rapper entered the U.S. in 2005 on a visa that expired the following year.

The news has stirred heated reactions on social media; while many people are standing in support for the influential rapper, others are making a mockery of the situation. And it is for this reason that Heather has spoken.

“It’s a damn shame when we live in a world where people thrive off nd feed negative energy..laugh at others who are going through real life challenges,” she wrote, adding, “This too shall come to pass. Free 21 Savage.”

See her post below: