21 feared killed in Benue boat mishap

At least 21 persons have been feared dead in a boat mishap which occurred on River Benue in Makurdi, the state capital, on Sunday afternoon.

The incident involved some members of ECAN Church, Ijaha, Makurdi Local government area who were going for a conference across River Benue, Sun reports.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the report in a statement on behalf of the Police Commissioner, CP Mukaddas Garba said the matter was reported to the Police at about 2:30pm on Sunday.

The statement added that two of the victims were rescued alive while 21 others were still missing.

“On 05/07/2020 at about 1430 hours, information was received that twenty-three (23) members of ECAN Church Ijaha, Makurdi Local Government boarded a Boat to attend a conference across River Benue.

“At the midstream, the boat sank into the river. Marine Police search party were deployed to the scene where two persons were rescued alive while 21 persons are still missing,” she said.

DSP Anene promised to communicate further development to members of the public as soon as possible.

