2023: Uzodimma sabotaging my presidential ambition – Okorocha

A former governor of Imo State and senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rocha Okorocha, has accused his successor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, of being the mastermind of a smear campaign against him.

Okorocha levelled the allegation in a statement signed by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, in Owerri, on Thursday.

The former governor specifically accused Uzodimma of sponsoring one Chief Osmond Nkeoma to declare him unfit for the Presidency come 2023.

It was gathered that Nkeoma, who is the National Organising Secretary of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural organisation in Igboland, in addition to declaring Okorocha unfit for the Presidency, picked the former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, and a former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonji-Iweala, as Igbo citizens qualified for the exalted office.

Okorocha alleged that Nkeoma was briefed at the Government House, Owerri, before setting out to make his unguarded outburst against him. He said, “Uzodimma demolished the property to distract me. He (Uzodimma) has continued to snore on the governorship seat, thereby relegating what he was supposed to do as a governor.”

