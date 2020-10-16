2023 Presidency: S/East raps north-central

The South East has opened dialogue with the North Central region in respect to its agitation to produce the next president of Nigeria come 2023.

This came to the fore during a press conference organised by the South East and North Central Forum in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Forum, Hon. Afam Ezenwafor, who is also chairman, Conference of South East APC House of Assembly candidates, said they have come to seek the support of the north central because the south east has realised that it cannot successfully prosecute the 2023 project without the support of other regions, DailySun writes.

“We cannot do without the middle and the North Central is in the middle. What is holding Nigeria together is the Middle Belt. Our synergy with the North Central will form a formidable force to win the race in 2023. The North Central is the fulcrum of this country,” he said.

While noting that the Igbo people see Nigeria as their business, Ezenwafor assured that the southeast will not bring a bad product to the people in 2023 but will put forward its best and sellable hands.

“Igbo people see Nigeria as their business and since they don’t ever want their business to crash, Nigeria will not crash in the hand of the Igbo. We are also aware that there’s need for us to bring a sound candidate and that we can assure you we will do because the destiny of this country lies in our hands.

“We are here to assure our brothers that we believe in the Nigerian project and to let them know the need for them to support us produce the president of this country come 2023.”

He decried the incessant herdsmen attacks on farmers of the north Central Zone of the country, insisting that what the North Central needs mostly now is security assuring that a southeastern president will provide that security.

On his part, the convener of the Forum, George Ugwuja said part of its major agenda in recent times has been to demand for a Nigerian president of south eastern extraction.

