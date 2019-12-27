2023 Presidency: ‘Now or never for Igbo’ – Clerics

As the battle for which geo-political zone will succeed President Mohammadu Buhari in 2023 intensifies, some clerics have declared it is now or never for Igbo.

The Bishop of Mbammili in Anambra West local government Area, Most Rev Henry Okeke and Bishop Emma C Obiorah, say it’s the only thing that can bring peace and unity in the country .

The clerics, spoke during the celebration of Christo Feast 2019 at Life of Faith Gospel Assembly Ministries headquarters at 3-3 , Nkwelle Ezunaka, Oyi local government area, The Nation writes.

According to Obiorah: “For the country to survive, we need every tribe, we need equity and it is the turn of Igbo man to be the President of Nigeria.

“The impression some people have created against Ndigbo is bad.

“God loves Igbo the way He loves others. Igbo has the gift to fix this country again.

“I’m not against any government or tribe, but let’s live for one another.

“I’m appealing to the federal government and the leading political parties in the country that they should work on giving Igbo the 2023 presidency for the unity to continue ”

For Bishop Henry Okeke, everybody should start praying seriously for the government of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and President Buhari because the situation was becoming unbearable in the country

He said: “The country needs that balance and it is the base of restructuring and that is the only way for unity in this country.

“The Southeast people are neglected, give the people chance, yes, nobody is perfect but there are people more gifted than others who can lead this country and make residents happy”

“If this country is giving to Ndigbo in 2023, there will be balance which has been lacking in Nigeria.

“There has not been peace, no unity among the people and insecurity every where. This country needs equity and fairness.”