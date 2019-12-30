2023 presidency: Igbo group tackles Yerima over ‘inciting comments’

A pro-Ndigbo group, Igbo National Council (INC), has called on the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to call to order, the leader of the Arewa Youth Forum, Yerima Shettima over his recent inciting comments on the 2023 presidency.

The group frowned at what it called inciting video and press statement credited to him, wherein he said 2023 “is not right time for Igbo person to be president of Nigeria.

A statement issued in Owerri by the president of the INC, Chilos Godsent, said that Yerima’s statements were not only inciting, but deceitful and misleading.

The INC statement reads in part, “Yerima Shettima is the purported leader of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum that some years ago issued quit order to the Igbo people living in the Northern States of Nigeria.

“The same Yerima has in recent time been misinforming ignorant Nigerians that the North has made more sacrifices than any other tribe in building Nigeria.

“We wish to use this opportunity to set the record straight and properly educate Yerima Shettima and his co-travellers on the wrong part of history, that since the creation of Nigeria, no tribe, race or group has made more sacrifices in building Nigeria than the Igbo race.

“The Igbo race has invested unquantifiable human and material resources to keep Nigeria alive since its creation even to an extend we lost millions of lives during the genocide of 1966, and till date our mineral resources are being plundered and used to fund the North.

“Consequently, in the spirit of reconciliation, fairness, justice and equity, the only geopolitical zone more ripe to produce the President of Nigeria is 2023 is the South-East zone.

“We urge Nigerians to ignore the false and misleading video and publications of Yerima Shettima regarding the 2023 Nigeria presidential seat.

“Finally, we therefore call on the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and other Northern political leaders to immediately call Yerima Shettima and his co-travellers to order before they throw the country into destructive political crisis ahead of 2023 Nigeria Presidential election”.