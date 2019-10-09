2023 Presidency: ‘Igbo can go to hell’ – Junaid Mohammed

Elder statesman, Junaid Mohammed, has said the Igbo are free to carry out their threats of secession if denied the Presidency in 2023.

The 2nd Republic lawmaker advised politicians from the South-East who are nursing the idea of becoming President in 2023 to perish the thought, saying the region has not put forward a credible person who is qualified to lead Nigeria.

The controversial lawmaker then challenged them to secede when they lose the Presidential Ticket in 2023.

” I challenge Igbos to secede if they are denied Presidency in 2023. If they don’t secede, let them go to hell. They have tried secession before but they were defeated and failed and they lost over one million people.

“If they want to secede again because of 2023 politics, they are more than welcome. You think anybody will beg them not to secede?” he asked in a Daily Independent report.