2023: Peter Obi, Ogbonnaya Onu top list of presidential candidates

Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Ogbonnaya Onu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday topped the list of potential presidential candidates for the 2023 election released by a leading pan-Igbo organization, the Igbo Leadership Development Foundation (ILDF).

The group, which organised a national dialogue on National Unity, Restructuring and Rotation of Presidential Power in Nigeria in Abuja in March this year, released a shortlist of those who it believes are eminently qualified to be the President of Nigeria in 2023 from the South East zone, NewsExpress writes.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Dr. Godwin Ifeanyi Udibe and Vice Chairman/Director Public Affairs, Dr. Law Mefor, the organisation stated: “On the criteria and principles of selection of potential candidates (from the South East), the ILDF is persuaded to promote the following qualities: i. National Visibility, Acceptability, Integrity and Political courage – the person should be known and acceptable to a broad spectrum of national power stakeholders, influencers and to the generality of Nigerians; ii. Prudence in the management of human and material resources; iii. Commitment to equity and pan-Nigerianism; iv. Solid and Sound Educational background; and v. International Reach and Exposure.”

ILDF proposed potential candidates for the Nigerian President of Igbo Extraction are: For PDP: Mr. Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, former Vice Presidential candidate and an astute businessman; Engr. Dave Umahi, Current Governor of Ebonyi and development expert; Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Current Governor of Enugu State and former member of Federal House of Representatives; Sen. Ike Ekweremadu CFR, a three-time Deputy Senate President; Sen. Ben Ndi Obi CON, former senator and former Vice Presidential candidate and former Presidential Adviser; and Prof. Greg Ibe CFR, Proprietor/ Chancellor Gregory University Uturu and a development expert.

For the APC, ILDF proposed: Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, former Governor of Abia State, former Chairman All Peoples Party (APP) and current Minister of Science and Technology; Sen. Ken Nnamani GCON, former Senate President; Dr. Chris Ngige OON, former Governor of Anambra State, former Senator and current Minister of Labour and Productivity; Owelle Rochas Okorocha OON, Former Governor of Imo State and serving Senator; and Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu OON, former Governor of Abia State, former presidential candidate and serving Senator.

The statement added that, “In all fairness, equity and good judgment, the next President from Southern Nigeria should be produced by the South East. This will bring an end to the manifest marginalization of the South East. This will also bring to a close the civil war in Nigeria which has lingered for 50 years since the end of hostilities and engender unity.

“A President of Igbo Extraction will foster the unity of Nigeria. The people who constitute the cement that holds Nigeria together, if given the opportunity to preside over the affairs of Nigeria will guarantee that no part of this country will ever suffer marginalization.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

