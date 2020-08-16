2023: PDP on the edge over Secondus’ re-election bid

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is reportedly in a fresh battle control over the aspiration of its national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, for a second term in office.

With four months to go on his tenure, prominent power blocs are said to have begun consultations and meetings on how to ensure that the next NWC of the party is manned by “their own people.”

Secondus’ re-election bid, well placed party sources said, is already being opposed by some prominent PDP leaders and chieftains who prefer a new person as the national chairman of the party ahead of the 2023 elections, TheNation writes.

It is understood that while governors, former presidential aspirants of the party and other leading lights are gearing up to work against the re-election bid of Secondus, he still enjoys the backing of some other party chieftains.

On his side, according to sources, are the political camp of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, a couple of governors, National Assembly members and the majority of the members of the current NWC.

Sources said opposition to Secondus’ second term may not be unconnected with allegations in some quarters that he favoured, and still favours, the Atiku political camp more than other blocs within the party.

“You shouldn’t be surprised if you discover that governors like Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, among others, are opposed to the second term ambition of our chairman,” a source told TheNation.

“For many of our elders and other stakeholders who do not wish to see PDP return to the inglorious days of internal crisis, this issue is already a matter of serious concern.

“Recently, a group of former chairmen suggested early dialogue as a way out.

“I am also aware that some founding fathers of the party met to discuss the future of the party.

“After their deliberations, they urged all parties in the dispute to reconcile their differences in order to ensure that the peace currently enjoyed by the party is not truncated.”

Another sources said some party members are uncomfortable with Secondus’ alleged romance with Atiku and “they do not want what happened in the 2019 presidential primary election to repeat itself.”

Some Chairmen of the PDP in the South-West recently accused Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State of a surreptitious move to prevent the re-election of Secondus.

They said prominent party leaders in the zone would not support the move. The chairmen, Deji Doherty (Lagos), Clement Faboyede (Ondo), Dr. Sikirulai Ogundele (Ogun) and Sunday Akanfe (Osun), accused Makinde and Chief Bode George, former deputy national chairman of the party, of championing the plot in the zone.

