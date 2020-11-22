2023: Ohanaeze dismisses Okorocha, tips Obi, Okonjo-Iweala

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has ruled out the chances of former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha representing the region as their presidential candidate in 2023, describing him as unfit to rule the country.

National publicity secretary of the Igbo youth group, Chief Osmond Nkeoma, disclosed this in a statement Saturday, saying the former governor did not record any achievement while in office as a governor to justify his rating and adoption as aspirant or candidate by Ohanaeze, Sun writes.

Nkeoma posited that his flops during his tenure can never be entertained, maintaining that the 2023 presidency is a serious project to Ohanaeze and Ndigbo which he said should never be toiled with.

“Okoroccha’s eight years tenure is a monumental waste to the people of Imo, we can not afford to waste that as a nation, he is not fit to be the president of Igbo extraction . Let him open the flyovers that he built for people to pass, let him rebuilt the China roads that he built, and we can start talking from there,” Nkeoma said.

However, the Igbo youth group has recommended former governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Peter Obi and World Trade Organisation (WTO) candidate, Okonjo Iweala as good representatives from the southeast to vie for the position.

On Umahi’s defection to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APAC) from PDP, the Ohanaeze scribe described his move as a welcome development, “what we need is the potential of the individual, as long as he identified with the two major parties in the country, he is accepted.”

“We need not put all our eggs in one basket, but we have to line up our best and Obi, Iweala and Umahi are good products, this is the stand of the youths,” Nkeoma said.

