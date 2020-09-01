2023: No zoning in APC – Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said there is no zoning of presidential ticket in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023 presidential race, adding that “the position is an open basket for anyone that intends to vie for it.”

The former Abia State governor stated this after his private visits to former President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida and Former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar at their Uphill residence in Minna.

He noted that zoning is a party issue, stressing that there is no zoning in the All Progressives Congress (APC) which makes the presidency an open basket for anyone to fight for in 2023.

“Zoning is a party issue, every party has the right to say where they want a position to come from but in APC, there is no issue of zoning.

“Anybody can contest for the presidency, it has not been zoned to any region and zoning is not in the constitution of APC and as long as it is not a constitutional matter of APC, the Presidency is an open basket where everybody can fight for,” he said.

Kalu, who is the Chief Whip of the National Assembly, said he was in Minna to congratulate General Babangida on his 79th birthday and greet General Abdulsalam for his successful medical treatment abroad.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

