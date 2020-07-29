2023: Mamman Daura rejects zoning

A nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mamman Daura, has stated that competence, not geography should determine the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

“This turn-by-turn, it was done once, it was done twice, and it was done thrice… It is better for this country to be one…it should be for the most competent and not for someone who comes from somewhere,” he told the BBC Hausa Service in an interview.

Daura, reputed to be the head of the so-called cabal in Aso Rock, dismissed the clamour for power shift, saying the country must unite and go for the most competent person in 2023.

According to him, since Nigerians have tried the rotational presidency about thrice already, it would be better to go for the most qualified candidate in 2023 irrespective of whether he comes from the North or the South.

He also spoke about his relationship with his uncle, saying contrary to the dominant view in the public domain, he could not possibly dictate public policy to the president.

“Yes, I do visit him to greet him; I do give him advice, but if he asked…I advise him. But I don’t go there on my own and insist I must do this or that. No. You don’t do that to the government,” he said.

Daura also clarified his relationship with Buhari, saying: “My father was their mother’s firstborn. Buhari is the last born.”

